Aboriginal Landcare Officer - North Coast

Position Title: Aboriginal Landcare Officer

Location: North Coast Region (Coffs Harbour/Negotiable)

Duration: 1 September 2021 – 30 June 2022 (with possibility of extension to 30 June 2023)

Status: Full Time (1.0 FTE) – 35 hours per week

Salary: $83,403 per annum + Superannuation

Please refer to the Position Description for selection criteria and how to apply.

Applications Close: 5pm Friday 27th August 2021

Applications should be emailed to chair@northcoastlandcare.net.au

For further information please contact Jim Kinkead at North Coast Regional Landcare

Network on 0427 517 212 or chair@northcoastlandcare.net.au.