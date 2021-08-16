Aboriginal Landcare Officer - North Coast
North Coast Regional Landcare Network Inc (NCRLN) seeks to employ a highly motivated person to fulfil the role of Aboriginal Landcare Officer (ALO). The position will be based in the North Coast Region of NSW, and will work primarily with the 11 district Landcare network members of NCRLN and key strategic partners.
Position Title: Aboriginal Landcare Officer
Location: North Coast Region (Coffs Harbour/Negotiable)
Duration: 1 September 2021 – 30 June 2022 (with possibility of extension to 30 June 2023)
Status: Full Time (1.0 FTE) – 35 hours per week
Salary: $83,403 per annum + Superannuation
Please refer to the Position Description for selection criteria and how to apply.
Applications Close: 5pm Friday 27th August 2021
Applications should be emailed to chair@northcoastlandcare.net.au
For further information please contact Jim Kinkead at North Coast Regional Landcare
Network on 0427 517 212 or chair@northcoastlandcare.net.au.